U.S.-focused stock mutual funds regain favor with inflows of $924.6 mln -Lipper

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $924.6 million in new cash to mutual funds that hold U.S. stocks in the latest week after redeeming from the funds the previous week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The new money from retail investors in the week ended Feb. 20 marked a rebound from the prior week, when mom-and-pop investors pulled $617.5 million out of U.S. stock funds. Those were the first weekly outflows from the funds this year. "That would have been a terrific number at almost any time in 2012," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, on the inflows into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds. Tjornehoj said, however, that the new demand for U.S. stock mutual funds trailed strong demand in each of the first five weeks of the year. The funds gained well over $1 billion in each of those weeks, leading to total cash gains of $10.77 billion over the five-week run. Retail investors have poured large sums of cash into stock mutual funds this year after redeeming heavily from the funds in 2012. U.S.-based stock mutual funds - including those that hold international and those that hold U.S. stocks - have attracted nearly $30 billion in new demand over the past seven weeks after suffering $129.18 billion in outflows last year. The new cash into stock funds has supported the stock market, which, prior to recent losses, had risen 7 percent since the start of the year. The inflows have suggested renewed confidence in stock markets. Retail investors gave $1.7 billion in new money to mutual funds that hold stocks outside of the United States. Those inflows lagged the prior week's cash gains of $3 billion and were the least over a weekly period so far this year. Both U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds combined attracted $2.62 billion in new cash over the week, up from the previous week's inflows of $2.4 billion. Exchange-traded funds had inflows of just $237 million over the reporting period. U.S. ETFs suffered outflows of $968.5 million, owing mostly to the SPDR Gold Trust 's outflows of $1.37 billion. Investors remained dedicated to non-U.S. ETFs and bet $1.2 billion on the funds. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. Overall, stock mutual funds and ETFs had inflows of $2.86 billion over the week, up from the prior week's inflows of $598.8 million. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.55 percent over the weekly period. Data showing that gross domestic product in the euro zone contracted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decline in the shares of top retailer Wal-Mart, and Federal Reserve minutes suggesting that fiscal stimulus may halt sooner than expected weighed on markets. Retail investors gave $2.43 billion to bond mutual funds, down from $2.9 billion the prior week and marking the least demand for the funds since the start of the year. Outflows of $238.7 million from bond ETFs cut into the overall inflows into bond funds, which were $2.19 billion. Investment-grade corporate bond funds continued to win fans, as $1.56 billion flowed into the funds compared with $1.34 billion the previous week. Riskier high-yield "junk" bond funds suffered outflows of $125.17 million. Many investors are still not comfortable moving into stocks, said Tjornehoj of Lipper, and have favored funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds for their relative safety. Money market funds bled $19.02 billion in outflows, the most since late October. Institutional investors pulled $20.24 billion out of the funds, while retail investors put over $1 billion into the funds. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 2.860 0.09 3,130.468 10,148 Domestic Equities -0.044 -0.00 2,315.985 7,530 Non-Domestic Equities 2.904 0.36 814.483 2,618 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.192 0.14 1,550.451 4,841 All Money Market Funds -19.016 -0.81 2,335.733 1,361 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.292 0.09 326.554 1,355