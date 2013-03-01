US-based stock mutual fund streak persists, stock ETFs bleed -Lipper

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured cash into stock mutual funds for the eighth straight week
but abandoned stock exchange-traded funds as global concerns
rippled markets, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
Stock mutual funds attracted $2.81 billion in new cash over
the weekly period ended February 27, the most in three weeks and
the eighth consecutive week of inflows for the funds. Funds that
hold stocks outside of the U.S. captured most of the demand with
inflows of $2 billion.
Investors soured on exposure to stocks through ETFs,
however, and pulled a sizeable $3.75 billion out of the funds.
Those were the biggest redemptions from the funds since
mid-November. The outflows indicate opportunistic moves out of
funds that track major stock indexes.
Mom-and-pop investors have changed course and committed
roughly $32.7 billion to stock funds so far this year after
redeeming $129.2 billion from the funds in 2012. Funds that hold
stocks outside of the U.S. have attracted $20.8 billion, while
funds that hold only U.S. stocks have gained $11.9 billion.
"Investors see the opportunity," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper, on the inflows into stock mutual
funds.
The new demand for stock mutual funds indicates more upbeat
sentiment toward stock markets and the state of economic growth.
Mutual funds that hold emerging market stocks had a strong
week with inflows of $1.12 billion after posting cash gains of
$900 million the prior week.
Among ETFs, the SPDR Gold Trust suffered further
outflows of $2.08 billion after investors redeemed $1.37 billion
the prior week. Investors also pulled $736.7 million out of the
SPDR S&P 500 ETF.
"If you think that the economy's on the mend and you're not
worried about inflation, then it is time to take some profits,"
Roseen of Lipper said on the outflows from the gold ETF.
The big outflows from stock ETFs eclipsed the inflows into
stock mutual funds and amounted to net outflows of $939.8
million from stock funds over the week. That marked the first
week of outflows from stock funds overall since late December of
2012.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.27 percent over the
reporting period. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reassured investors that the central bank would continue its
monetary stimulus program on Feb. 26, leading to a jump in U.S.
stock markets.
Uncertainty surrounding the Italian elections stoked
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, however, while U.S.
President Barack Obama and Congress remained deadlocked over how
to prevent $85 billion in automatic government spending cuts
from taking effect on March 1.
Concerns over stock markets helped push $2.92 billion in new
cash into bond mutual funds over the week, up from $2.43 billion
the prior week. Bond ETFs won fans with inflows of $1.05
billion, the biggest heap of cash commitments since early
November.
The strong turnout for bond mutual funds and ETFs amounted
to roughly $4 billion in total inflows into bond funds over the
week, which marked the biggest inflows in six weeks.
Funds that invest in floating-rate corporate loans, which
protect against rising interest rates, had inflows of $1.32
billion over the week. That marked the second highest inflow on
record. The funds have raked in high demand of $7.9 billion in
new cash so far this year.
"People were in search for yield here, and they were
protecting their portfolio as well," Roseen said on the inflows
into loan funds.
Investment-grade corporate bond funds continued to reap
gains with inflows of $2.08 billion, the most in five weeks.
Riskier high-yield "junk" bond funds, meanwhile, had outflows of
$267.5 million, the most in three weeks.
Money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest
in short-term securities, had inflows of $3.64 billion after
suffering big outflows of $19.02 billion the prior week.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.940 -0.03 3,127.796 10,155
Domestic Equities -2.591 -0.11 2,316.991 7,534
Non-Domestic Equities 1.651 0.20 810.805 2,621
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.975 0.26 1,556.859 4,853
All Money Market Funds 3.639 0.15 2,365.051 1,371
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.324 0.10 327.651 1,358