版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 05:51 BJT

U.S.-based stock funds report $5.67 bln inflow in latest week-Lipper

NEW YORK, March 7 Investors poured $5.67 billion in new cash into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, the largest in four weeks, as the Dow Jones industrial average surged to a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, exchange-traded funds captured $2.5 billion of the total demand in the week ended March 6, while stock mutual funds took in $3.17 billion.

Demand for taxable bond funds, meanwhile, soared with inflows of $5.26 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most since early November.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐