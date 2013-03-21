UPDATE 1-US-based stock funds post outflows in latest week-Lipper

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S.-based stock funds
recorded outflows of $194.7 million in the latest week as the
Dow Jones industrial average retreated from its recent
winning streak, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
The redemptions, in the week ended March 20, came after
investors poured $11.26 billion into the funds in the previous
week.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks still attracted inflows of $1.58
billion over the reporting period as investors added $1.6
billion to U.S.-focused stock mutual funds but pulled $10.3
million from exchange traded funds. ETFs attracted $7.3 billion
the prior week.
Funds that hold stocks outside of the United States suffered
outflows of $1.78 billion over the week, their first outflows
since early September 2012.
Taxable bond funds reaped inflows of $5.2 billion over the
weekly period, up from gains of $1.23 billion the previous week.
The Dow was up just 0.4 percent over the reporting period,
while the S&P 500 rose 0.27 percent, as worries over
island nation Cyprus's troubled banking system weighed strongly
on markets.