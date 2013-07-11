U.S.-based stock funds gain $11.84 bln, most since January-Lipper

NEW YORK, July 11 Investors in U.S.-based stock funds poured in $11.84 billion in the latest week, the most since late January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold taxable bonds, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $236.9 million in the week ended July 10 after gaining $3.32 billion in new cash the previous week. Investors pulled $250.3 million out of funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, marking the 13th consecutive week of withdrawals from the funds.

Investors also pulled $998.8 million from commodities and precious metals funds, up from withdrawals of $92.6 million the prior week.