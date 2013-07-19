版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 08:27 BJT

UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds gain $16.64 bln, most since early Jan. -Lipper

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 18 Investors in funds based in
the United States poured $16.64 billion into stock funds in the
latest week as U.S. stock indexes hit record highs, data from
Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    Inflows into stock funds in the week ended July 17 were the
most since the first full week of January. The S&P 500 
and Dow Jones industrial average hit record highs for
three consecutive sessions at the start of the week on strong
corporate earnings and hints that the Federal Reserve's stimulus
is unlikely to slow soon.
    The latest inflows into all stock funds were the
fifth-largest on Lipper's records, which began at the start of
1992. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke boosted the appetite for stocks
when he said on July 10 that the central bank needed to keep its
bond buying in place given low inflation and a 7.6 percent
unemployment rate that "if anything overstates the health of the
labor market."
    "Bernanke said the things the market wanted to hear," said
Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. Roseen also
said that strong corporate earnings and economic data helped
drive inflows into stock funds. 
    The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and lower
long-term borrowing costs. 
    Stronger-than-expected results from top U.S. banks JPMorgan
Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup helped
lift U.S. stocks during the weekly period. A report from the New
York Federal Reserve also showed accelerating growth in New York
State's manufacturing sector in July.
    Overall, stock exchange-traded funds pulled in most of the
new cash into stock funds with inflows of $12.89 billion.
Investors still put $3.75 billion into stock mutual funds,
however, the most since early February. 
    ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
    Funds that hold only U.S. stocks gained $15.58 billion in
new cash, the most since June 2008. ETFs that hold domestic
equities attracted $12.45 billion of those gains. 
    Investors committed $6.52 billion to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Trust, the most in over a year. The ETF last saw that
much cash in early July of last year, when it gained $7.03
billion in inflows. The S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent over the latest
weekly period.
    Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United
States attracted just $1.06 billion of the total sum into stock
funds. Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $409.6
million, reversing outflows of $102.5 million the prior week.
The MSCI world equity index rose 2.34 percent
over the week. 
    Japanese stock funds attracted inflows of $309.7 million,
down from inflows of $556.3 million the prior week. Japan's
Nikkei average stock index rose 1.4 percent over the weekly
period.
    Floating-rate loan funds reaped $1.71 billion in inflows
over the week, the most since Lipper started tracking the funds
in August 2003. 
    Investors sought bank loans in anticipation of a further
rise in interest rates when the Fed begins to wind down its bond
buying, said Roseen of Lipper. The Fed's stimulus has been a
major source of support for both equity and bond markets,
helping to boost the S&P 500 over 18 percent this year.
    Floating-rate bank loans, also known as leveraged loans, are
protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks. 
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has risen over
90 basis points since May 2. As yields rise, prices fall.
Bernanke triggered a bond market selloff when he told Congress
on May 22 that the Fed could cut its stimulus later this year if
the U.S. economy looked strong enough.
    Investors put a total of $3.78 billion into taxable bond
funds, the most since early May, reversing the prior week's
outflows of $236.9 million. Funds that hold riskier high-yield
junk bonds gained $2.67 billion in new cash, the most since
October 2011. 
    Bernanke's reassurance that the Fed would keep a loose
monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate
pushed investors into high-yield bond funds, said Roseen of
Lipper. The latest inflows dwarfed the previous week's meager
inflows of $12 million. 
    Investors also poured $955.6 million into safer
investment-grade corporate bond funds, the most in seven weeks.
Funds that hold municipal bonds, meanwhile, suffered outflows of
$1.56 billion, the most in three weeks but still less than
record weekly outflows of $4.53 billion in the week ended June
26. 
    Funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, including
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), suffered their
14th straight week of outflows amounting to $382.17 million. 
    Funds that hold Treasuries suffered outflows of $707.6
million, the most in five weeks even as prices rose on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury. The yield on the safe-haven bond
fell 18 basis points to 2.49 percent over the reporting period
on Bernanke's remarks. 
    Funds that hold emerging market bonds gained $130.5 million
in new cash, the first inflows into those funds in eight weeks.
Of that sum, $121.2 million went into mutual funds that hold
emerging market debt. 
    Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, saw outflows drop to $99.5 million in the
latest week from $1 billion the prior week. The price of spot
gold rose 0.93 percent over the reporting period. 
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          16.639    0.49    3,464.604   10,389
 Domestic Equities         15.579    0.61    2,616.601   7,669
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.060     0.13    848.002     2,720
 All Taxable Bond Funds    3.775     0.24    1,593.321   5,059
 All Money Market Funds    6.960     0.30    2,357.442   1,356
 All Municipal Bond Funds  -1.561    -0.52   300.676     1,401

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐