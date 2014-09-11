U.S.-based stock funds attract $982 mln over week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $982 million into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 10, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the fifth straight week of net inflows into the funds.

Stock mutual funds attracted $105 million of that money, with stock exchange-traded funds drawing in $877 million.

Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $611 million, after having posted net outflows of $299 million in the previous week.

Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $766 million. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chris Reese)