US-based stock funds attract $8.8 bln over week-Lipper

NEW YORK Oct 30 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $8.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the largest since the week ended Aug. 20.

However, the net inflows came entirely because of money added to stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of $9.7 billion in the week.

In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $947 million.

Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.4 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chris Reese)
