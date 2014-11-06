版本:
U.S.-based stock funds attract $15.4 bln net inflows over week-Lipper

NEW YORK Nov 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $15.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The money was poured overwhelmingly into exchange-traded funds, which reported net inflows of $15.086 billion. In contrast, stock mutual funds saw only $323 million of net new cash.

ETFs are commonly thought to represent the thinking of institutional investors, with retail investors commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $6.3 billion in new money coming in. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
