UPDATE 2-U.S.-based stock funds attract $15.4 bln net inflows this week - Lipper

(Adds U.S. corporate investment grade funds) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Nov 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $15.4 billion to stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday. The money poured overwhelmingly into exchange-traded funds, which reported net inflows of $15.086 billion. In contrast, stock mutual funds took in only $323 million of net new cash. Funds invested through ETFs are commonly thought to represent institutional investors, with retail investors commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers. The ETF inflows were "mostly due to institutional investors hedging some of their short positions that they may have made," said Barry Fennell, a senior analyst with Lipper. After the Bank of Japan on Oct. 31 surprised markets with more easing, investors around the world boosted equities. That left those with short positions likely scrambling, Fennell said, and other fast-moving institutional investors buying to capitalize on gains in the short-term. Japanese equity funds also had significant inflows over the week: $777.5 million, their largest net inflows since March. All that new cash came from ETF investors, who poured another $779 million into the funds. Retail investors, however, tend to behave very differently, Fennell noted. Those investors pulled a net $1.4 million from Japanese equity mutual funds. U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $6.3 billion in new money. Corporate high-yield bond funds added a net $2.4 billion. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade funds added a net $3 billion, the 21st straight week of inflows. The current inflows were the largest since early October. Corporate issuance in the United States has seen strong momentum recently. In the first week of November alone, syndicate desks expect about $30 billion in investment grade volume, skewed in part to corporate debt. That corporate debt issuance comes as yields on U.S. Treasuries remain historically low. The U.S. 10-year note , for example, yielded 2.35 percent at the end of Nov. 5. Money market funds took in $2.5 billion in net new cash over the week. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 15.408 0.37 4,227.818 11,025 Domestic Equities 13.977 0.45 3,160.570 8,015 Non-Domestic Equities 1.431 0.14 1,067.248 3,010 All Taxable Bond Funds 6.300 0.34 1,881.787 5,630 All Money Market Funds 2.525 0.11 2,331.011 1,302 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.085 0.03 313.710 1,428 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)