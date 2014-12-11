UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper

(Adds table, analyst comment, byline) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Dec 11 U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday. But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds diverged sharply. Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds in the seven-day period. In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9 billion into the funds over the same time. ETF investors are thought to represent institutional investors. U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating back to September. "We've seen a continuation of some recent trends," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper, noting the stock mutual fund outflows as well as the $10.5 billion of new cash flowing to money market funds. U.S.-based corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $1.9 billion. Commodities energy funds attracted $108 million in net new cash, the 10th straight week of inflows. Energy sector equity funds saw similar inflows, of about $100.6 million. Energy sector companies have scrambled in recent weeks as crude prices have plunged. On Thursday, the day after the Lipper reporting period ended, U.S. crude fell below $60 a barrel for the first time in five years. Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1 billion, continuing an unbroken run of net withdrawals begun in mid-July. Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the event of bankruptcy. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.916 -0.06 5,022.934 11,325 Domestic Equities -5.490 -0.15 3,633.549 8,150 Non-Domestic Equities 2.575 0.18 1,389.385 3,175 All Taxable Bond Funds -1.451 -0.06 2,247.477 5,886 All Money Market Funds 10.511 0.44 2,391.932 1,294 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.695 0.21 337.770 1,470 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)