UPDATE 1-U.S.-based emerging market stock funds see $831 mln outflows in week -Lipper

(Adds table, background, data on other kinds of funds)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $831 million out of emerging market stock funds through
the week ended Dec. 17, the third straight week of ouflows, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $128 million,
also a third straight week of outflows.
Russian assets plunged this week after a rate hike to 17
percent from 10.5 percent by the central bank failed to reassure
investors about the country's shaky economy.
In addition, the same collapse in oil prices that has
pressured Russia has also affected other emerging markets.
"I'm sure investors are spooked by low oil prices and how
much that influences the economies of emerging markets," said
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.
The rouble and U.S.-listed exchanged-traded funds
tied to Russia tumbled sharply before recovering some lost
ground later in the week.
But efforts by President Vladimir Putin to reassure markets
failed to assuage fears about a darkened outlook for a key
emerging market.
U.S.-based stock funds saw outflows of $17.9 billion. Of
that, $13.3 billion came out of stock mutual funds and $4.6
billion from stock exchange-traded funds.
Mutual funds are thought to represent the behavior of retail
investors, with ETFs standing in for institutional investors.
Taxable bond funds saw outflows of $2.7 billion, and money
market funds saw outflows of $6.9 billion.
Some funds could be moving out of riskier assets as the end
of 2014 approaches, "changing their portfolios so when a
snapshot's taken at the end of the year they don't seem as
vulnerable," Tjornehoj said.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -17.881 -0.39 4,568.535 10,847
Domestic Equities -14.820 -0.43 3,425.127 7,860
Non-Domestic Equities -3.061 -0.26 1,143.408 2,987
All Taxable Bond Funds -2.731 -0.13 2,128.263 5,739
All Money Market Funds -6.873 -0.29 2,382.985 1,284
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.611 0.18 336.679 1,452
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)