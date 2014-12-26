版本:
2014年 12月 27日

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract record $36.5 bln inflows in week -Lipper

(Adds additional flow data, market performance, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Dec 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $36.5 billion into stock funds in the latest weekly
period, marking the biggest inflows on record as U.S. stocks
surged to record highs, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Friday. 
    The massive cash commitments for the week ended Dec. 24 were
the biggest since Lipper's records began in 1992. Investors
pledged entirely to funds that specialize in U.S. stocks, which
attracted $39 billion, while funds that invest in non-U.S.
shares posted $2.5 billion in outflows. 
    The demand came from both retail and institutional
investors, with stock mutual funds attracting $12.8 billion and
stock exchange-traded funds attracting $23.7 billion. Mutual
funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are
thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. 
    The inflows into stock mutual funds were the biggest since
March 2000, while the inflows into stock ETFs were the biggest
since March 2008. The overall inflows into stock funds follows
$17.9 billion in withdrawals the prior week, which were the
biggest since February. 
    Funds that specialize in energy stocks attracted $1.5
billion, their biggest inflows since September 2008, while funds
that specialize in Japanese stocks posted $1.5 billion in
outflows, their biggest on record. 
    Taxable bond funds attracted $6.1 billion, their biggest
inflows in seven weeks but just a fraction of the inflows into
riskier stock funds. Funds that hold investment-grade corporate
bonds attracted $2.6 billion after posting $80 million in
outflows the prior week, which marked their first outflows since
June.  
    The inflows into stock funds came as the benchmark S&P 500
 stock index rallied 3.4 percent and hit record closing
highs on an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth
and on the back of reassuring comments by the Federal Reserve on
monetary policy. Year-end buying also boosted U.S. shares. 
    The Dow hit record closing highs and ended above
18,000 for the first time over the period. 
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 
 Sector                    Flow Chg   %       Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)     Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          36.485     0.74    5,108.977   11,289
 Domestic Equities         39.001     1.09    3,733.235   8,135
 Non-Domestic Equities     -2.516     -0.19   1,375.742   3,154
 All Taxable Bond Funds    6.085      0.27    2,248.046   5,871
 All Money Market Funds    16.997     0.71    2,402.032   1,276
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.659      0.19    337.938     1,469
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Leslie Adler)
