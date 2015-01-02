UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week -Lipper

(Adds additional flow data, table)
NEW YORK, Jan 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $5.9 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
Dec. 31, marking their biggest outflows since June 2013, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.
The outflows reversed inflows of $6.1 billion the prior
week. Investment-grade corporate bond funds posted $1.2 billion
in outflows, their biggest since late Oct. 2013. Funds that
specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows,
their biggest since September.
Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $960 million in
outflows, their fifth straight week of outflows. Emerging market
bond funds also posted their fifth straight week of outflows, at
$164 million.
Stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows, down from
massive $36.5 billion inflows the prior week, which were the
biggest since Lipper's records began in 1992. Japanese stock
funds attracted $246 million in inflows after investors pulled a
record $1.5 billion out of the funds the prior week.
Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $601
million in outflows, their fifth straight week of withdrawals.
Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of the new cash in
the latest week, at $6.5 billion, while stock mutual funds
posted $4.7 billion in withdrawals. ETFs are thought to
represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual
funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.
The net inflows into stock funds coincided with the
benchmark S&P 500 stock index closing out a year in which
it hit records in more than 50 sessions. The index notched its
third straight year of double-digit percentage gains in 2014,
gaining 11.4 percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis.
The outflows from taxable bond funds came as U.S. government
debt that matures in 20 years and beyond booked a 27 percent
return for the year, according to Barclays. That would be its
biggest annual gain since 2011, when it generated a 33 percent
return.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 1.771 0.03 5,053.851 11,305
Domestic Equities 2.310 0.06 3,702.344 8,151
Non-Domestic Equities -0.539 -0.04 1,351.506 3,154
All Taxable Bond -5.902 -0.26 2,241.689 5,881
Funds
All Money Market 16.790 0.70 2,407.516 1,265
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.009 -0.00 339.436 1,467
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)