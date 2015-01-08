U.S.-based stock funds post $12.3 bln outflows in week - Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 8 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $12.3 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 7, marking the funds' first outflows in three weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for most of the outflows with $11.3 billion in withdrawals, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks posted $958 million in withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.8 billion in new cash, reversing the prior week's $5.9 billion in outflows. Investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $3 billion after posting $1.2 billion in withdrawals the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)