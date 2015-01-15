版本:
U.S.-based stock funds post $4.1 bln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 15 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled out $422 million.

In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3 billion, their second straight week of net new cash. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)
