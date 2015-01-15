U.S.-based stock funds post $4.1 bln outflows in week -Lipper

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
NEW YORK Jan 15 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled out $422 million.
In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3 billion, their second straight week of net new cash. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.