版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 06:01 BJT

U.S.-based stock funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week -Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 22 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $5.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 21, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $4.9 billion. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled out $995 million.

In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $2.3 billion, their third straight week of net new cash.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐