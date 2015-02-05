U.S.-based taxable bond funds see record inflows over week-Lipper

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
NEW YORK Feb 5 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a record $13.7 billion in net new cash to taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
In contrast, U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $7.1 billion.
Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw $5.66 billion in net outflows. Mutual funds, thought to represent retail investors, posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: