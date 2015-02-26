U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract 8th week of inflows - Lipper

NEW YORK Feb 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.1 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 25, marking the eighth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their fifth straight week of new demand. Stock funds attracted $1.5 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. Stock mutual funds attracted $899 million, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $605 million. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)