U.S.-based stock funds attract $3.7 bln in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK May 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $3.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 13, marking a recovery from the prior week's $14.8 billion in outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.4 billion, their first inflows in seven weeks. Emerging markets stock funds attracted their eighth straight week of inflows, at $396 million.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.7 billion in new cash after investors pulled $3 billion from the funds the prior week. International and global debt funds attracted $457 million to mark their first inflows in three weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)
