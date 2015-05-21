Commodities, precious metals funds outflows biggest since 2013 -Lipper

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK May 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million out of funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals in the week ended May 20, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows were the biggest since December 2013. Stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows over the latest week after attracting $3.7 billion in inflows the prior week.
Taxable bond funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash to mark their second straight week of inflows, while low-risk money market funds attracted $15.6 billion to mark their biggest inflows since the week ended March 11. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.