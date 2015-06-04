U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.2 bln in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended June 3, marking their biggest weekly inflows since mid-March, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.6 billion to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that specialize in Japanese shares attracted $680 million to mark their biggest inflows since mid-March.

Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash after posting $2.1 billion in outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)