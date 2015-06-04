UPDATE 1-U.S.-based international, global debt funds pull out $257 mln

(Adds quotes from Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $257 million from international and global debt funds in the week ended June 3, their second-biggest outflow this year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. For the third straight day on Thursday, the 10-year German government bond suffered a large selloff, pushing yields, which move in the opposite direction, up sharply. Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to trade 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.83 percent, recouping a slice of this week's 33 basis points surge. The latest week's outflow is the second largest outflow this year after $447 million in net withdrawals in the week ended May 6, another week when 10-year German Bund yields spiked. "Bunds start to get interesting at around the one percent level," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $4.8 trillion in assets under management, has been adding to its position in Europe and overall Rieder is bullish on the region, despite uncertainty around what will happen with Greece, he said. Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended June 3, marking their biggest weekly inflows since mid-March, Lipper said. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $2.6 billion to mark their first inflows in three weeks. Funds that specialize in Japanese shares attracted $680 million to mark their biggest inflows since mid-March. U.S.-based Chinese stock funds attracted $446 million of inflows, their third straight week of inflows, according to Lipper. Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion in new cash after posting $2.1 billion in outflows the prior week. U.S.-based high-yield bond funds posted $601 million of inflows after $111.1 million of outflows in the prior week, Lipper said. For their part, U.S.-based money market funds attracted $8.1 billion of inflows after $732 million of outflows in the prior week, Lipper added. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 6.179 0.11 5,448.512 11,674 Domestic Equities 2.644 0.07 3,889.519 8,386 Non-Domestic 3.535 0.23 1,558.993 3,288 Equities All Taxable Bond 1.240 0.05 2,356.654 6,053 Funds All Money Market 8.089 0.35 2,287.838 1,262 Funds All Municipal -0.381 -0.11 346.030 1,479 Bond Funds (Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bernard Orr and Grant McCool)