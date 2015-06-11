版本:
U.S.-based junk bond funds see $2.6 bln outflows over weekly period -Lipper

NEW YORK, June 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds yanked $2.6 billion from high-yield "junk" portfolios in the week ended June 10, the most in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $2.9 billion of inflows, their 18th straight week of inflows, Lipper added. (Reporting By David Gaffen)

