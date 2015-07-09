U.S.-based stock funds attract biggest inflows of year - Lipper

NEW YORK, July 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $14.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 8,
marking the biggest inflows into the funds since mid-December,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the first in three weeks. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares attracted most of the new cash, at
$12.6 billion, while funds that specialize in foreign shares
attracted $1.6 billion to reverse the prior week's $1.1 billion
in outflows.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion, reversing the
prior week's outflows of $4.6 billion. Funds that specialize in
U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion to mark their biggest
inflows since mid-April.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)