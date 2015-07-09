UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract biggest inflows of year - Lipper

(Adds quotes from head of Americas Research at Lipper, byline,
table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $14.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 8,
marking the biggest inflows into the funds since mid-December,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the first in three weeks. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares attracted most of the new cash, at
$12.6 billion, while funds that specialize in foreign shares
attracted $1.6 billion to reverse the prior week's $1.1 billion
in outflows.
Exchange-traded fund investors plowed almost $6.7 billion
into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, its biggest week this
year and the fifth most in the past three years. Financial
Services ETFs had their biggest week in seven years, according
to Lipper data.
"I suspect bargain hunters bought up financial services
ETFs. With a fall of 2 to 5 percent this week, it certainly
wasn't performance chasing," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF was down
2.3 percent, Tjornehoj added.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion, reversing the
prior week's outflows of $4.6 billion. Funds that specialize in
U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion to mark their biggest
inflows since mid-April.
U.S.-based money market funds attracted $12.2 billion of
inflows in the latest week, their biggest since mid-May, Lipper
added.
Outside of the United States, Chinese stock funds posted
$171 million of outflows, their biggest withdrawals since April
2014, against the backdrop of the 30-percent slump in Chinese
shares since mid-June.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 14.145 0.26 5,225.009 11,759
Domestic Equities 12.552 0.33 3,760.216 8,444
Non-Domestic 1.593 0.10 1,464.793 3,315
Equities
All Taxable Bond 3.130 0.13 2,325.279 6,085
Funds
All Money Market 19.196 0.85 2,290.079 1,256
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.306 -0.09 344.484 1,493
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Jennifer Ablan)