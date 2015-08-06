U.S.-based money market funds attract $20.3 bln inflows in week - Lipper

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
NEW YORK Aug 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at $5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows.
Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Rigby)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.