U.S.-based taxable bond funds post third week of outflows - Lipper

NEW YORK Aug 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
Aug. 12, marking the funds' third straight week of outflows,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
High-yield bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, while
investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest
outflows since June 2013, at $1.8 billion. Funds that specialize
in U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, attracted $601 million in
inflows.
Stock funds attracted $936 million to mark their first
inflows in five weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)