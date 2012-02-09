版本:
US funds favored small-cap stocks, taxable bonds-Lipper

By Daniel Bases	
    NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. fund investors
gravitated toward small-cap stocks and high yield bonds in the
week ended Feb. 8, while pulling money out of money market funds
for the sixth week of the last seven, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.	
    Overall, investors committed an additional $6.4 billion in
fresh capital to stocks and put a net $4.6 billion into taxable
bond funds.    	
    The small-cap Russell 2000 stock index rose 2.31
percent for the reporting week, just outperforming the large-cap
U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, which
rose 2.03 percent over the same period.	
    Small-cap stock funds had net inflows of $2.04 billion, with
$1.44 billion flowing into the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000
exchange-traded stock index fund. The State Street SPDR
S&P 500 ETF had net redemptions of $824 million. 	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The weekly data goes back to 1992.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds:	
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %        Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets   ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          6.414     0.23     2,824.409   10,340
 Domestic Equities         4.666     0.22     2,137.251   7,798
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.748     0.26     687.157     2,542
 All Taxable Bond Funds    4.564     0.34     1,351.904   4,491
 All Money Market Funds    -4.191    -0.18    2,368.525   1,458
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.370     0.13     284.134     1,412

