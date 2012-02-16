版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 06:30 BJT

Five-week inflow streak to US equity funds broken-Lipper

NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. fund investors
abandoned domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 15,
far outweighing the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused
funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on
 Thursday.	
    The $4.4 billion in net redemptions from U.S. stocks broke a
five-week inflow streak for the entire equity sector, Lipper
said. 	
    Foreign-focused equity funds had net inflows of just over $1
billion, bringing the overall equity net outflows to $3.4
billion.	
    During the reporting week the benchmark U.S. Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index fell 0.50 percent. 	
    At the same time, taxable bond funds attracted an additional
$5.6 billion in new investment, taking their inflow streak to
nine weeks.	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports	
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the	
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): 	
    	
    	
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          -3.359    -0.12   2,804.104   10,327
 Domestic Equities         -4.399    -0.21   2,119.425   7,780
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.040     0.15    684.680     2,547
 All Taxable Bond Funds    5.583     0.41    1,354.708   4,490
 All Money Market Funds    -1.836    -0.08   2,344.374   1,450
 All Municipal Bond Funds  1.052     0.37    285.892     1,406

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐