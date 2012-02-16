UPDATE 1-Five-week inflows streak to US equity funds broken-Lipper

By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. fund investors abandoned domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 15, far outweighing the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday. The $4.4 billion in net redemptions from U.S. stocks broke a five-week streak of inflows for the entire equity sector, Lipper said. In the prior week, equity fund inflows totaled $6.4 billion, with $4.7 billion contributed by domestic-focused funds and $1.7 billion of new cash invested in non-domestic equity funds. Foreign-focused equity funds had net inflows of just over $1 billion in the week, bringing overall equity net outflows to $3.4 billion. The U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.50 percent during the reporting period. "I see some profit-taking here. When you split out the ETF (exchange-traded fund) activity, there were some mixed numbers. The all but brief weakness in Apple stock may have prompted some profit taking," said Matthew Lemieux, an analyst at Lipper. Apple shares fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday, but still managed to rise 4.22 percent for the reporting week. Apple closed above $500 a share in the week, up more than 30 percent since the start of December 2011. Exchange-traded funds alone posted net outflows of just over $3 billion while actively managed equity funds had a marginal net outflow of just $279 million. The outflows from ETFs were spread across large and mid-cap U.S. stocks. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF saw net redemptions of $1.4 billion, while the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF had net outflows of $662 million. At the same time, taxable bond funds attracted an additional $5.6 billion in new investment, taking their inflow streak to nine weeks. "We continue to see good flows into taxable bond funds, but almost evenly split between high yield and investment grade. The run-up in high yield might slow down. It depends on the investor out there," said Lemieux. Corporate high-yield bond funds were steady with $1.8 billion in net new money, an 11th straight week of inflows. Corporate investment-grade bond funds also pulled in around $1.8 billion for a ninth consecutive week of net inflows. "Mortgage-backed securities funds have done very well, with the 17th consecutive week of inflows feeding off of the low interest rates on U.S. Treasuries. There was concern about the refis (refinancing), but it is not bearing out as much and that takes away some of the risk whisper that was there," Lemieux added. Refinancing is a negative factor for mortgage backed funds because the early repayment reduces the stream of expected cash payments. Government-backed mortgage funds garnered $707 million in net inflows in the latest week. U.S. Treasury funds, however, posted net outflows of $566 million. The reach for higher-yielding assets boosted net inflows for emerging market equity funds to $1.4 billion, but Latin American equity funds saw a slight outflow of $57 million. Emerging market debt funds had inflows of $252 million. The weekly Lipper fund flows data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($ Blns) Assets ($ Blns) All Equity Funds -3.359 -0.12 2,804.104 10,327 Domestic Equities -4.399 -0.21 2,119.425 7,780 Non-Domestic Equities 1.040 0.15 684.680 2,547 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.583 0.41 1,354.708 4,490 All Money Market Funds -1.836 -0.08 2,344.374 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.052 0.37 285.892 1,406