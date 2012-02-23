版本:
2012年 2月 24日

U.S. equity fund net outflows for a second week-Lipper

By Daniel Bases	
    New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold
domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second
week in a row where selling activity far outweighed the net new
cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.	
    In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from
U.S.-domiciled equity funds with domestic-focused funds bearing
the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net
redemptions.	
    In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent.	
    Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for
the week.	
    Taxable bond funds drew in an additional $5 billion in net
new investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of
$2.4 billion, breaking a five week outflow streak.      	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports	
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the	
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):     	
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %       Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets  ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          -2.766    -0.10   2,819.037   10,296
 Domestic Equities         -3.731    -0.18   2,132.024   7,747
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.965     0.14    687.013     2,549
 All Taxable Bond Funds    5.080     0.37    1,363.553   4,497
 All Money Market Funds    2.376     0.10    2,348.503   1,450
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.883     0.31    286.432     1,405

