UPDATE 1-U.S. equity funds again have net outflows -Lipper

By Daniel Bases
New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold
domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second
straight week in which selling far outweighed the net new cash
flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper showed on Thursday.
In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from
U.S.-domiciled equity funds. Domestic-focused funds accounted
for the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net
redemptions.
In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent.
Exchange traded funds reported net outflows of just over $4
billion. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF saw net
redemptions of $4.64 billion.
"Most of the flows were pushed by ETFs. We actually saw an
inflow into mutual funds, which may be a little bit of a lag on
the retail side," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.
"Even though there has been mixed news, a lot of what has
been going around in the markets, such as the Dow touching
13,000, and the S&P 500 approaching a 10 month high and small
cap stocks approaching an all-time high," he added.
Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for
the week.
Taxable bond funds drew an additional $5 billion in net new
investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of $2.4
billion, breaking a five-week outflow streak.
"If you are looking strictly at the markets and the indexes,
it seems like things are doing really well," Lemieux said. "But
I think people who may be digging a little deeper may still have
some caution out in the market, and that is why we continue to
see strong flows into taxable bond funds."
In one sign of returning health to the U.S. housing sector,
flows of new investment dollars into mortgage funds reached an
all-time high of $911 million.
U.S. housing starts rose 1.5 percent to an annual rate of
699,000 units in January, and home building is expected to add
to economic growth this year for the first time since 2005.
Investors hunting for steady income continued their pursuit
via equity income funds, with net inflows of $463 million for
the week. The new cash coming into the sector has been
uninterrupted since early May of last year.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.766 -0.10 2,819.037 10,296
Domestic Equities -3.731 -0.18 2,132.024 7,747
Non-Domestic Equities 0.965 0.14 687.013 2,549
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.080 0.37 1,363.553 4,497
All Money Market Funds 2.376 0.10 2,348.503 1,450
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.883 0.31 286.432 1,405