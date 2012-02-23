UPDATE 1-U.S. equity funds again have net outflows -Lipper

By Daniel Bases New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second straight week in which selling far outweighed the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday. In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity funds. Domestic-focused funds accounted for the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net redemptions. In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent. Exchange traded funds reported net outflows of just over $4 billion. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF saw net redemptions of $4.64 billion. "Most of the flows were pushed by ETFs. We actually saw an inflow into mutual funds, which may be a little bit of a lag on the retail side," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper. "Even though there has been mixed news, a lot of what has been going around in the markets, such as the Dow touching 13,000, and the S&P 500 approaching a 10 month high and small cap stocks approaching an all-time high," he added. Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for the week. Taxable bond funds drew an additional $5 billion in net new investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of $2.4 billion, breaking a five-week outflow streak. "If you are looking strictly at the markets and the indexes, it seems like things are doing really well," Lemieux said. "But I think people who may be digging a little deeper may still have some caution out in the market, and that is why we continue to see strong flows into taxable bond funds." In one sign of returning health to the U.S. housing sector, flows of new investment dollars into mortgage funds reached an all-time high of $911 million. U.S. housing starts rose 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 699,000 units in January, and home building is expected to add to economic growth this year for the first time since 2005. Investors hunting for steady income continued their pursuit via equity income funds, with net inflows of $463 million for the week. The new cash coming into the sector has been uninterrupted since early May of last year. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.766 -0.10 2,819.037 10,296 Domestic Equities -3.731 -0.18 2,132.024 7,747 Non-Domestic Equities 0.965 0.14 687.013 2,549 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.080 0.37 1,363.553 4,497 All Money Market Funds 2.376 0.10 2,348.503 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.883 0.31 286.432 1,405