ETF selling behind overall US equity fund outflows-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 8 Institutional selling
overpowered retail investor purchases of U.S. equity funds
resulting in a net outflow of $3.8 billion from the sector in
the week ended March 8, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Excluding exchange traded funds, which are anecdotally
believed to represent professional investor behavior, U.S.
equity funds pulled in a net $1.3 billion for the week.
Concerns that Greece's private sector debt swap and China's
economic slowdown would impact global growth took some of the
wind out of the market, which year-to-date is up 8.6 percent.
The Greek concerns have since been allayed as a minimum
threshold of bondholders on Thursday agreed to accept a 53.5
percent loss on the face value of their bonds. The real loss is
closer to 74 percent when including lost future interest
payments.
In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell nearly 1 percent
and included the worst day of trading in three months.
"Considering we had quasi bad news in the markets it is not
unexpected that there were outflows," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper.
"Some of the investors maybe are getting caught in the
market rally froth seeing the pullback as a buying opportunity,
whereas I think the institutional investors said we don't know
what is going on and we would rather wait for non-farm payrolls
and the Greek swap results," he said.
The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its monthly jobs
report on Friday. The latest Reuters poll shows economists
forecasting an increase of 210,000 new jobs with the
unemployment rate holding at 8.3 percent.
The retail segment of the market, ie: retail investors,
concentrated on large-cap equity funds with $572 million in net
inflows while equity income funds continued their march upward
with an additional $452 million. When including ETFs, equity
income funds pulled in a net $483 million.
A net $1.2 billion into tax-free municipal bond funds
represented the biggest inflow since the first week of December
2009.
Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $5.6 billion of fresh
capital, with the corporate investment grade sector garnering an
additional $1.7 billion and the "go anywhere" flexible bond
funds taking in a net $1.3 billion. High yield bond funds had
net inflows of $957 million.
The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had a net outflow
of $2.7 billion, the worst performer among ETFs. For the week,
the ETF sector had net outflows of more than $5 billion.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -3.758 -0.13 2,798.619 10,334
Domestic Equities -4.197 -0.20 2,114.807 7,765
Non-Domestic Equities 0.439 0.06 683.812 2,569
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.595 0.41 1,367.089 4,526
All Money Market Funds -8.227 -0.35 2,349.799 1,446
All Municipal Bond Funds 1.201 0.42 288.193 1,398