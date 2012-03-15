版本:
2012年 3月 16日

U.S. stock fund inflows best week in six months-Lipper

By Daniel Bases	
    NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. fund investors,
mostly from financial institutions, plowed $9.6 billion back
into equities in the week ended March 14, marking the best
performance since mid-September, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper showed on Thursday.	
    Exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally are seen
representing professional investors' behavior, accounted for all
the net inflows for equity funds. One fund, the State Street
SPDR S&P 500 ETF, accounted for nearly half the net
inflows, with $4.5 billion in fresh capital committed. 	
    Excluding ETF activity, equity funds report net cash
outflows totaling $1.13 billion.	
    The inflows occurred during a week in which the U.S.
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose more
than 3 percent and closed at its highest level since the market
started to crumble in the spring of 2008.	
    Even as risk appetites rose, so did the desire to hold
fixed-income assets.	
    Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $5.9 billion while
tax-free municipal bond funds took in a net $700 million.	
    Money market mutual funds had net redemptions of $6.8
billion. The sector has had money pulled out in 10 of the last
12 weeks, Lipper's data shows.	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):	
 Sector                    Flow Chg  %        Assets      Count
                           ($Bil)    Assets   ($Bil)      
 All Equity Funds          9.613     0.34     2,881.045   10,327
 Domestic Equities         9.127     0.43     2,180.905   7,763
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.485     0.07     700.140     2,564
 All Taxable Bond Funds    5.921     0.43     1,379.876   4,526
 All Money Market Funds    -6.775    -0.29    2,338.310   1,457
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.698     0.24     287.554     1,391

