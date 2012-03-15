U.S. stock fund inflows best week in six months-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. fund investors,
mostly from financial institutions, plowed $9.6 billion back
into equities in the week ended March 14, marking the best
performance since mid-September, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper showed on Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally are seen
representing professional investors' behavior, accounted for all
the net inflows for equity funds. One fund, the State Street
SPDR S&P 500 ETF, accounted for nearly half the net
inflows, with $4.5 billion in fresh capital committed.
Excluding ETF activity, equity funds report net cash
outflows totaling $1.13 billion.
The inflows occurred during a week in which the U.S.
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose more
than 3 percent and closed at its highest level since the market
started to crumble in the spring of 2008.
Even as risk appetites rose, so did the desire to hold
fixed-income assets.
Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $5.9 billion while
tax-free municipal bond funds took in a net $700 million.
Money market mutual funds had net redemptions of $6.8
billion. The sector has had money pulled out in 10 of the last
12 weeks, Lipper's data shows.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 9.613 0.34 2,881.045 10,327
Domestic Equities 9.127 0.43 2,180.905 7,763
Non-Domestic Equities 0.485 0.07 700.140 2,564
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.921 0.43 1,379.876 4,526
All Money Market Funds -6.775 -0.29 2,338.310 1,457
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.698 0.24 287.554 1,391