UPDATE 1-US stock fund inflows best week in six months-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. fund investors,
mostly from financial institutions, plowed $9.6 billion back
into equities in the week ended March 14, marking the best
weekly performance since mid-September, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds - which anecdotally are seen
representing professional investors' behavior - accounted for
all the net inflows for equity funds. One fund, the State Street
SPDR S&P 500 ETF, accounted for nearly half the net
inflows, with $4.5 billion in fresh capital committed.
Excluding ETF activity, equity funds report net cash
outflows totaling $1.13 billion.
"If feels like business as usual. While the pundits are
screaming about the market rallying, the retail investor is
standing still, continuing to favor fixed-income over equity
funds," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.
The inflows occurred during a week in which the U.S.
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose more
than 3 percent and closed at its highest level since the market
started to crumble in the spring of 2008.
Even as risk appetites rose, so did the desire to hold
fixed-income assets.
Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $5.9 billion while
tax-free municipal bond funds took in a net $700 million.
Money market mutual funds had net redemptions of $6.8
billion. The sector has had money pulled out in 10 of the last
12 weeks, Lipper's data shows.
In the search for income, investors put nearly $1.9 billion
into corporate investment-grade bonds while high-yield bond
funds saw inflows of $487 million.
Equity income funds maintained their steady drumbeat of
attracting fresh capital since mid-May 2011 with $450 million in
net inflows.
Emerging market equity and debt funds also took in fresh
capital with net inflows of $469 million and $463 million,
respectively.
The cash is moving into fixed-income markets at the same
time U.S. economic data shows more signs of improvement,
although it is not stoking inflation concerns given the U.S.
Federal Reserve maintains a near zero interest rate policy.
The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates until at
least 2014.
The U.S. central bank provided few clues on the outlook for
monetary policy when it said on Tuesday of this week that
moderate economic growth is foreseen with an unemployment rate
dropping gradually. That represented a slight upgrade over its
views from January when it said it expected "modest" growth.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in billions of dollars):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($ bln) Assets ($ bln)
All Equity Funds 9.613 0.34 2,881.045 10,327
Domestic Equities 9.127 0.43 2,180.905 7,763
Non-Domestic Equities 0.485 0.07 700.140 2,564
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.921 0.43 1,379.876 4,526
All Money Market Funds -6.775 -0.29 2,338.310 1,457
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.698 0.24 287.554 1,391