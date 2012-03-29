UPDATE 1-US equity, money market funds post outlows-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 29 Fund investors pulled out of
U.S .-domiciled equities and extended their selling of money
market funds as global markets turned in a flat performance for
the week ended March 28, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
showed on T hur sday.
In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 index rose just 0.19 percent.
"Equity funds saw an outflow and certainly that makes sense
given people are taking their spring breaks with markets up 12
percent or so for the quarter to date and they might just take
some profits while on vacation," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper.
Equity funds had net outflows of $2.6 billion for the week.
Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally are believed
to represent institutional investor behavior, outflows were just
$184 million, the data showed.
The picture for ETFs was mixed, however, as the large-cap
State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had net inflows of $2.936
billion, while the small-cap BlackRock iShares Russell 2000
index ETF posted $1.77 billion in net redemptions.
"I think some people were thinking they missed the boat on
stocks so to get in quickly, they took some chances and jumped
back in with ETFs," said Roseen.
Money market funds had net outflows of $12.17 billion,
representing a fifth consecutive week of redemptions.
The end of the tax year played a part as well as the
liquidation of money market funds, Roseen said.
According to Lipper, Ohio-based Victory Funds is liquidating
its money market funds next month.
Speaking generally, Roseen said the rationale could be found
in the potential increase in government regulation.
"The markets are also so low given where interest rates are
it then raises the question on profitability. Smaller fund
managers may say 'enough is enough,'" Roseen added.
After four weeks of ebbing net inflows, equity income funds
for the first time since mid-May 2011 had net redemptions. In
the latest week, the fund group had net outflows of $95 million.
Equity income funds have been an attractive alternative for
investors hunting for yield in a near-zero interest rate
environment.
Taxable bound funds pulled in a net $4.4 billion, while
municipal bond funds garnered an additional $430 million in
capital at the end of the reporting week.
Investment grade bond funds pulled in a net $1.5 billion
while the high-yield debt category drew in $457 million in fresh
capital.
In emerging markets, debt funds had $161 million of net
inflows and equities pulled in a slightly higher $177 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S .-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($ bln) Assets ($ bln)
All Equity Funds -2.646 -0.09 2,887.039 10,318
Domestic Equities -2.120 -0.10 2,190.725 7,752
Non-Domestic Equities -0.526 -0.08 696.314 2,566
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.402 0.32 1,392.831 4,533
All Money Market Funds -12.167 -0.52 2,326.506 1,451
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.430 0.15 289.244 1,376