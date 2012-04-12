版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 06:31 BJT

US equity funds see $7 bln outflow in week -Lipper

By Herbert Lash	
    NEW YORK, April 12 Investors pulled $7.03
billion from equity funds in the week ending April 11, with the
bulk of the money coming out of funds invested in U.S. stocks,
especially through exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.	
    Over the course of the holiday-shortened reporting week, the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the U.S. benchmark for
equities, fell 2.16 percent.  	
    Taxable bond funds took in $56 million, but investors pulled
$4.39 billion from money market funds and $57 million from
municipal bond funds, Lipper said.	
    Investors pulled $6.88 billion from equity funds invested in
U.S. equities, of which $5.68 billion came from ETFs holding
U.S. stocks. The high rate of investment outflow from ETFs
suggests it came from institutional investors.	
    A total of $155 million was withdrawn from non-U.S. equity
funds. However, investors added $188 million to funds invested
in non-U.S. stocks but pulled $343 million from ETFs invested in
non-U.S. stocks.	
    Almost half of the money withdrawn from ETFs that was
invested in U.S. stocks came from funds that mimic the return of
two major stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average.	
    Investors pulled $2.03 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
 and $678 million from the SPDR Dow Jones industrial
average fund.	
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs.	
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions): 	
    	
      Sector         Flow Chg     %      Assets      Count
                      ($Bil)    Assets   ($Bil)    
 All Equity Funds   -7.032      -0.25   2,795.679  10,307
 Domestic Equities  -6.877      -0.32   2,124.013  7,739
 Non-Domestic       -0.155      -0.02   671.666    2,568
 Equities                                          
 All Taxable Bond   0.056       0.00    1,389.953  4,550
 Funds                                             
 All Money Market   -4.392      -0.19   2,310.320  1,440
 Funds                                             
 All Municipal      -0.057      -0.02   290.684    1,377
 Bond Funds

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐