Equity fund net outflow result of ETF redemptions-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 26 Institutional investors
pulled back from equity funds in the week ended April 25,
resulting in a modest net outflow for the sector overall,
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service data showed on Thursday.
All together, U.S. domiciled equity funds had net outflows
of $2.3 billion, the fifth straight week of net selling. This
occurred at a time when the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index gained 0.40 percent in the course of the
reporting week.
However, excluding exchange traded funds, which are believed
to reflect the investment behavior of institutional investors,
equity funds took in a net $289 million. That means the retail
sector appears to have been more upbeat on the market than the
professionals. The majority of the cash moving into equities was
earmarked for funds focused on non-domestic equities.
Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $3.66 billion, extending
their inflow streak to 19 consecutive weeks.
The best performers in the fixed income space were corporate
investment grade bond funds, with inflows of $1.428 billion. All
of the major fixed income fund categories had positive flows for
the week.
In equities, overall, the growth/value large-cap category
had the biggest outflow with $2.266 billion in net redemptions.
Much of that due to the $1.12 billion outflow from the large-cap
State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF.
Money market funds had net outflows of just under $3
billion, marking the sixteenth week out of the last eighteen
where investors have pulled cash from this sector.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.294 -0.08 2,828.658 10,307
Domestic Equities -2.479 -0.12 2,143.337 7,735
Non-Domestic Equities 0.184 0.03 685.321 2,572
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.664 0.26 1,400.744 4,556
All Money Market Funds -2.994 -0.13 2,282.156 1,429
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.459 0.16 292.898 1,370