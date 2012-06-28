Institutional investors net sellers of equity funds-Lipper

By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 28 Institutional fund investors
dumped equities in the week ended June 27, while retail
investors left the sector in smaller numbers, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thu rsday.
Equity funds recorded net outflows of $8.93 billion. Of
that, exchange-traded equity funds had a net outflow of $8.801
billion for the week, their biggest exodus since November. ETFs
are anecdotally believed to represent the investment behavior of
institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to
represent the retail investor.
"A lot of those flows were in S&P 500 index area. Is that a
little bit of a vote against the recovery?" said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas Research at Lipper.
While that is a small number overall, he said, "at the
margin, investors are not sure of what they like out there."
Excluding ETFs, retail investors pulled about $130 million
out of equity mutual funds, a fifth week of outflows in the last
six.
During the reporting week, Spain formally became the fourth
euro zone state to ask for help, with Cyprus also requesting
help on Monday from their European partners.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index was 1.8
percent lower for the week in question.
Money market funds pulled in cash, capping three straight
weeks of outflows in a safe-haven play by investors worried that
rising Spanish and Italian bond yields, as well as ongoing
turmoil in Greece, mean the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is
far from over. Those funds drew in a net $7.064 billion for the
week.
Taxable bond funds, also something of a safe haven, had net
inflows for a third straight week, pulling in $2.14 billion.
Government mortgage funds pulled in $397 million.
Corporate high-yield funds maintained steady inflows, with
net buying of $960 million. Investment grade corporate bond
funds, while pulling in a healthy $1.1 billion, were down from
the prior week's $2.3 billion net inflow.
Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $625 million.
"Municipal debt funds are solidly in a good place in
investors' eyes," Tjornehoj said. "Despite events in, say,
Stockton, California, they still believe in municipal debt."
Stockton is expected to file for bankruptcy before the end
of the week, becoming the largest U.S. city to seek protection
from its creditors.
Another sour note for equity income funds came from ETFs,
which pulled the overall sector toward net outflows of $27.3
million. However, retail investors remain committed to the
sector, which largely helped them replace lost income due to
record low interest rates.
Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $53.2
million - still a sharp drop-off from the prior week's net
purchases of $145 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -8.930 -0.33 2,664.558 10,325
Domestic Equities -7.633 -0.37 2,038.106 7,728
Non-Domestic Equities -1.297 -0.20 626.452 2,597
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.140 0.15 1,424.724 4,684
All Money Market Funds 7.064 0.31 2,261.429 1,425
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.625 0.21 300.681 1,360