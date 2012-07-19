Institutional, retail investors enter equity funds-Lipper

July 19 Institutional and retail investors
bought into equity funds in the week ended July 18, as the
European debt crisis remained quiet and companies posted
better-than-expected earnings, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Equity funds recorded net inflows of $6.089 billion.
Of that, $5.697 billion came from net buying of
exchange-traded funds, the data showed, a contrast to the net
outflows of $2 billion in the previous week.
Excluding ETFs, retail investors bought a net $392 million
of equity funds.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
"We saw generally good performance across the board with
what we considered muted news out of the euro zone and generally
good earnings reports," said Matthew Lemieux, research analyst
at Lipper. "We saw a general shift back toward equities."
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.34
percent over the reporting period, touching its highest since
early May as corporate profits from bellwethers Intel
and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.
Money market funds, despite net gains in the prior week, saw
outflows of $18.65 billion, continuing the losses seen for much
of the year.
Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record
low interest rate environment, saw net inflows of $2.8 billion,
the second straight week of gains.
Still, most of those inflows came from retail investors, who
poured $2.6 billion into the funds. Only about $217 million came
from institutional investors.
Corporate high-yield funds notched inflows for a sixth
straight week, with net buying of $821 million. Investment grade
corporate bond funds pulled in a net $1.05 billion, just barely
below last week's inflows.
Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $837 million.
Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $628
million, up from the $146 million in the previous week. The
figure rises to a net inflow of $796 million when ETFs are
included. Equity income funds have provided an alternative
method of gaining returns for yield-hungry investors balking at
record low interest rates.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 6.089 0.23 2,753.696 10,256
Domestic Equities 5.916 0.29 2,108.214 7,668
Non-Domestic Equities 0.173 0.03 645.482 2,588
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.795 0.19 1,444.575 4,692
All Money Market Funds -18.651 -0.82 2,256.768 1,417
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.837 0.28 305.261 1,352