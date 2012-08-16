Fixed-income funds take in cash for 6th straight week-Lipper

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Investors maintained a steady
appetite for fixed-income funds in the week ended Aug. 15,
taking in just over $3 billion during a low trading volume
period, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
It was the sixth consecutive week of net inflows for fixed
income, driven by $1.4 billion in new money for investment-grade
bonds. The more speculative high-yield funds had inflows of $378
million, a sharp drop of more than 50 percent from the prior
week.
Equity funds posted a hefty outflow of $6.25 billion.
However, this should not be characterized as a wholesale
rejection of stocks, Lipper said.
"In equities we can attribute the outflows to two funds from
the Russell Group. U.S. Defensive Equity and U.S. Core
Equity, both of which are open end funds," said Tom
Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
"There were some institutional redemptions that accounted
for nearly all of the outflows for the week in equity funds. I
would characterize it as a rebalancing by fund of fund money
managers rather than a vote against these specific funds or
equities in general," he said.
Excluding exchange-traded funds (ETFs), outflows during the
week totaled $1.84 billion for equities.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
During the reporting period, the U.S. benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index edged 0.24 percent higher.
Inflows into mutual funds across all asset classes for the
week totaled $11.2 billion, Roseen said, noting how investors
wanted to put cash to work but were uneasy about going into
equities.
In addition to low seasonal trading volumes, uncertainty
over Europe's actions to fix its sovereign debt crisis and what
central banks such as China's are willing to provide in terms of
extra stimulus, is keeping the focus on fixed income.
Municipal bond funds enjoyed another strong week, bringing
in $964 million in net inflows, which pulled the four week
moving average higher for a sixth consecutive week.
Money market funds also had a strong week, bringing in an
additional $13.5 billion in new money.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -6.254 -0.22 2,805.296 10,224
Domestic Equities -6.798 -0.32 2,134.429 7,633
Non-Domestic Equities 0.544 0.08 670.868 2,591
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.014 0.21 1,464.637 4,717
All Money Market Funds 13.512 0.59 2,297.102 1,424
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.964 0.31 309.482 1,357