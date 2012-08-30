Improved US data brings bump up for high yield fund flows-Lipper

By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Aug 30 Investors increased the amount of cash they put to work in U.S. domiciled corporate high yield debt funds in the week ended Aug. 29, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Net inflows of fresh capital into the high yield sector pulled it out of a month-long lull. New investment doubled from the last week to $1.2 billion. Overall, U.S. equity mutual funds pulled in a net $2.2 billion during the reporting week, which was in contrast to the modest 0.21 percent drop in the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index. "Some of the good news we have seen this week, including the upward revision to GDP and better home prices and consumer spending, maybe some of that leaked out into the junk market and investors felt comfortable going in that direction," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper. On Wednesday, capturing the last day of the reporting week, the U.S. Commerce Department reported an upward revision to second quarter economic activity to 1.7 percent from earlier estimates of 1.5 percent. The quiet pre-U.S. holiday week, with little drama emanating from the European Union's debt crisis, and the upbeat U.S. data led to a healthy $5.8 billion net inflow for mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). That figure excludes money market mutual funds, which had net redemptions of nearly $6 billion. The pace of growth did not shut the door to possible further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could offer more clarity on the outlook for monetary policy when he speaks at a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $3.2 billion. Excluding exchange traded funds, equities had net outflows of $1.375 billion. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. State Street's SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund pulled in a net $3.5 billion, representing a bet on large-cap shares. In contrast small-caps had outflows, represented by $1 billion in net redemptions from the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 ETF . The anticipation of Bernanke's speech in the preceding weeks has led to renewed interest in gold. Even though the economic data has been brighter, there is evidence investors are betting on more stimulus and the inflationary pressures that would bring. The State Street SPDR Gold Fund pulled in a net $402 million in the latest week, a sharp drop off from the prior week, but still a net positive. The BlackRock iShares Gold Trust fund saw a sharp increase to $189 million worth of fresh investment. "I think people are anticipating that if the Fed continues their current model (of low interest rates), extends it or adds quantitative easing it will be good for the gold market," said Lemieux. "But I've seen some recent talk that it is a risky bet because they think it is going to go the other way and with the good economic news that came out this week people are a little less optimistic that Bernanke is going to commit to anything at this point," he added. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 2.231 0.08 2,821.913 10,191 Domestic Equities 1.794 0.08 2,151.082 7,587 Non-Domestic Equities 0.438 0.06 670.832 2,604 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.198 0.22 1,481.811 4,722 All Money Market Funds -5.948 -0.26 2,292.994 1,422 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.613 0.20 311.791 1,352