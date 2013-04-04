US-based stock funds posted $2.24 bln inflows as S&P hit high-Lipper

BRIEF-Postmedia reports Q2 2017 results
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says revenue for quarter was $180.8 million as compared to $209.1 million in prior year
April 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $2.24 billion to stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the latest week as the benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Investors also committed $2.45 billion in new cash to taxable bond funds over the week ended April 3, down from $3.85 billion the prior week.
* Visa Inc says Visa checkout reaches 20 million enrolled consumers
* Prospect Capital announces pricing of $225 million of 4.95 pct convertible notes due 2022