US-based stock funds posted $2.24 bln inflows as S&P hit high-Lipper

April 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $2.24 billion to stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the latest week as the benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors also committed $2.45 billion in new cash to taxable bond funds over the week ended April 3, down from $3.85 billion the prior week.

