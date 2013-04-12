Investors give just $1.4 bln to stock funds despite rally -Lipper

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.4 billion to stock funds in the latest week, down from the prior week even as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to record highs, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows into stock funds in the week ended April 10 were lower than cash gains of $2.24 billion the previous week, despite a strong rally in U.S. stocks after the Bank of Japan unveiled its latest stimulus plan. "I think that people have generally lost their mad money appeal for stocks," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. The decline in stock fund inflows stemmed from investors putting less money into stock mutual funds. Those funds attracted $2 billion in new cash, down from $3 billion the prior week. Stock exchange-traded funds, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $602.6 million, a modest improvement from the previous week, when investors yanked $751.9 million from the funds. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. Funds that only hold U.S. stocks attracted $605.6 million in new cash, down from $787.5 million the previous week. Inflows of $794.8 million into mutual funds that hold U.S. stocks offset outflows of $189.2 million from their ETF counterparts. The S&P 500 rose 2.2 percent over the reporting period. The Bank of Japan announced on April 4 that it would inject about $1.4 trillion into Japan's economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly through purchases of long-term government bonds. The move is another instance of a major central bank propping up global markets through asset purchases, as the U.S. Federal Reserve has implemented with monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities. The Bank of Japan's stimulus plan jumpstarted a rally in U.S. stocks that persisted despite negative U.S. unemployment data showing a rise in claims for unemployment benefits and a slowdown in hiring last month. Investors poured $2.1 billion into taxable bond ETFs over the reporting period, the most since May of last year. ETFs that hold investment-grade bonds pulled in $922.61 million in new cash, while flexible ETFs that hold a wide range of securities attracted $793.5 million in new cash. ETFs that hold Treasuries also gained roughly $396 million in new cash. The iShares: Floating Rate Note Fund, which invests in bonds whose interest rates change regularly gained the most among bond ETFs with inflows of $505.3 million. Mutual funds that hold taxable bonds attracted $1.9 billion in new cash over the week, down slightly from about $2 billion the prior week. The inflows into taxable bond ETFs and mutual funds amounted to roughly $4 billion in cash into the funds overall, up from $2.45 billion the prior week. "Domestic investors may have been trying to get the jump on an anticipated influx of Japanese investors," Tjornehoj of Lipper said on the inflows into bond funds. Tjornehoj was referring to how the Bank of Japan's monetary stimulus has increased appetite for higher yields in U.S. and euro zone bonds as a result of sharp declines in Japanese government bond yields. Funds that hold high-yield "junk" bond funds suffered minor outflows of $78.63 million over the week, which marked the first outflows from the funds in four weeks. Money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term securities, suffered outflows of $8.6 billion over the week after pulling in $1.21 billion in new cash the previous week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 1.404 0.04 3,259.714 10,204 Domestic Equities 0.606 0.03 2,431.667 7,553 Non-Domestic Equities 0.799 0.10 828.047 2,651 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.999 0.25 1,596.018 4,911 All Money Market Funds -8.566 -0.37 2,337.646 1,361 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.631 -0.19 327.368 1,377