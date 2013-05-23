US-based Japanese stock funds up $1.5 bln in record inflow streak -Lipper

NEW YORK May 23 Investors in funds based in the
United States poured $1.51 billion into Japanese stock funds in
the latest week, marking the longest streak of inflows into the
funds on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
The latest inflows in the week ended May 22 marked the 27th
straight week of cash gains into mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds that hold Japanese stocks. The Nikkei
average had risen 50 percent by the end of Lipper's reporting
period in the wake of the Bank of Japan's announcement on April
4 that it would inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's economy
in less than two years to fight deflation.