2013年 6月 14日

U.S.-based high-yield bond funds see $3.28 bln net outflow -Lipper

June 13 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled a net $3.28 billion from corporate high-yield bond funds in the week ended June 12 as concerns lingered that the Federal Reserve would taper its stimulus program, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
