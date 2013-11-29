RPT--U.S.-based stock funds attract $12 bln in latest week -Lipper

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
NEW YORK Nov 29 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $12 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.
Japanese stock funds attracted $691 million in new cash in the week ended Nov. 27, marking their biggest inflows since July. Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted just $141.5 million after outflows of $430 million the previous week.
Money market funds attracted $3.1 billion, marking their second straight week of inflows. Investors pulled $868 million out of commodities and precious metals, marking their biggest weekly outflows since July.
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Concluded exploration of strategic alternatives and will continue to operate as an independent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: