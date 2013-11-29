版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 30日 星期六 06:41 BJT

RPT--U.S.-based stock funds attract $12 bln in latest week -Lipper

NEW YORK Nov 29 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $12 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.

Japanese stock funds attracted $691 million in new cash in the week ended Nov. 27, marking their biggest inflows since July. Taxable bond funds, meanwhile, attracted just $141.5 million after outflows of $430 million the previous week.

Money market funds attracted $3.1 billion, marking their second straight week of inflows. Investors pulled $868 million out of commodities and precious metals, marking their biggest weekly outflows since July.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐