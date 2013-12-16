版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 03:53 BJT

All equity funds nab $20.1 bln in November, best Nov on record -Lipper

Dec 16 All equity funds excluding exchange-traded funds attracted $20.1 billion in November alone, marking their best November on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper Service showed on Monday.

In contrast, all taxable bond funds excluding ETFs suffered about $7.5 billion in outflows in November, their sixth consecutive month, Lipper said.

All money-market funds excluding ETFs attracted $64.25 billion in November alone and over $91 billion so far in December, according to Lipper data.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐