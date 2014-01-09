U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $4.6 bln inflow - Lipper

NEW YORK Jan 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.6 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Jan. 8, marking the biggest weekly inflow into the funds since last May, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold emerging market debt attracted $146 million in new cash, marking the first net inflows into the funds since August.

Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion in new cash over the one-week period. Emerging market stock funds attracted $337 million in new cash, marking the first inflow into the funds in five weeks. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks, however, had outflows of $613 million, marking their first outflows in three weeks.

Investors also pulled $6.8 billion from low-risk money market funds, marking the first outflows from the funds in three weeks.